Keanu Reeves and Director Chad Stahelski React to 'John Wick 4' Fan Theories

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski take turns reading, confirming and denying 'John Wick: Chapter 4' fan theories from Reddit.

Spoilers might or might not be ahead.Director: Jackie PhillipsDirector of Photography: Grant BellEditor: Cory StevensTalent: Chad Stahelski & Keanu ReevesProducer: Ashley HallLine Producer: Jen SantosAssociate Producer: Emebeit BeyeneProduction Manager: Andressa PelachiProduction and Equipment Manager: Kevin BalashDirector of Talent: Lauren MendozaCamera Operator: Lucas VilicichSound: Paul CornettProduction Assistants: Phillip Arliss, Lauren BoucherPost Production Supervisor: Edward TaylorPost Production Coordinator: Jovan JamesSupervising Editor: Kameron KeyAssistant Editor: Billy Ward