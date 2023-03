Starmer: Casey Report findings are 'devastating'

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Casey Report into failings by the Metropolitan Police is "devastating" and that it is a "warning for every police force" in the country.

The Labour leader says "predatory and unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to flourish" with findings needing "an immediate and urgent response".

Report by Rowlandi.

