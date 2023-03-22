Ep. 392 It's Time For Tuesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Watch Party!

Welcome To The Daily All Hat, No Cattle "Tucker Carlson Watch Party." It's One Hour Filled With Fun, Frivolity, and Facts* With Commentary From The Right Side Of The Barbed Wire.
(*Not necessarily in that order.)
Welcome To The Daily All Hat, No Cattle "Tucker Carlson Watch Party." It's One Hour Filled With Fun, Frivolity, and Facts* With Commentary From The Right Side Of The Barbed Wire.
(*Not necessarily in that order.)
Welcome To The Daily All Hat, No Cattle News Rodeo. It's Two Hours Filled With Fun, Frivolity, and Facts* With Commentary..
Pt. 2 Tucker's crew has been pouring over J6 footage that the Dems have been hiding from you. We'll watch live..
Nice mix of stuff tonight, as we will be bringing on Mark Voelker of NevadaGoldback.com, who is going to talk about the concept..