Nicola Sturgeon holds her final cabinet meeting as FM

Nicola Sturgeon holds her final cabinet meeting as Scottish first minister and reflects on her tenure saying, this is the "637th cabinet meeting since the SNP came to government in 2007".

She sits opposite Humza Yousaf who is one of the candidates running to succeed Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scottish first minister.

Report by Nelsonr.

