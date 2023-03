PM Modi stresses on tracking new variants in Covid-19 Review Meet | Oneindia News

As COVID-19 and influenza cases are seeing a surge in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, held a high-level review meeting and directed hospitals to conduct regular mock drills to ensure they are prepared for all emergencies.

He directed officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of the Covid-19 virus to track newer variants and carry out effective monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.

