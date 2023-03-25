Gwyneth Paltrow Courtroom Drama: Actress Feared Ski Crash was Sexual Assault

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is in court denying allegations that she crashed into 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson in 2016.

Paltrow has accused Sanderson of suing to exploit her fame for money, after it emerged that post-crash Sanderson exchanged emails with his daughter with the subject line “I’m famous… at what cost?’.

His daughter, Polly Sanderson Grasham, said in testimony this week he was just making light of a serious situation.

Report by Fraserr.

