Sunak: A ‘zero tolerance policy’ for anti-social behaviour

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conducts a Q&A, saying the UK needs to give anti-social behaviour the "urgency" it needs.

He sets out a "zero tolerance policy", which gives police "the tools and powers" to crack down on anti-social behanvioiur, bans nitrous oxide and the use of immediate justice.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn