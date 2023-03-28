Blair: Good Friday Agreement is a successful peace treaty

Sir Tony Blair says the Good Friday agreement remains "one of the if not the only successful peace accord" over the last 25 years, and says it is "always worth reminding ourselves where we were" during the Troubles so "we understand how important it is to keep it." On the Democratic Unionist Party and the Brexit negotiations in the UK, the former Prime Minister says he hopes DUP "think on balance" for stability "that is so crucial for the peace in Northern Ireland to remain." Report by Rowlandi.

