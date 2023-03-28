Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official residence, Kharge hits out at Modi government | Oneindia News

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi government after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the official residence after he was disqualified from Parliament.
#RahulGandhi #Modi #MallikarujunKharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi government after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the official residence after he was disqualified from Parliament.
#RahulGandhi #Modi #MallikarujunKharge
Rahul Gandhi vehemently slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the top opposition leader was disqualified from..