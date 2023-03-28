LIVE GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL COVERAGE DAY 6

This is still happening.
The Coughing Menace vs.
Dapper Ski Mountain Exec is what's on the menu today plus more!
I'm also doing laundry.
Get in here and do some chores with me while we watch this clown show.
Mostly live, some catching up on faster speed...get in here! This trial is hilarious.
Gwyneth Paltrow may or may not have run someone over on a ski hill in Utah and she's being sued 7 years later by a dude..