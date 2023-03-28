Graphic: Nashville Police release body camera footage from Covenant School shooting

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released officer body camera footage from the Covenant School, where three nine-year-old children and three adults were killed on Monday, March 27th.

Incredibly graphic footage shows police entering the school and fatally shooting the suspect, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

MNPD said the footage was taken from the body cameras worn by Officers Rex Engelbert, a four-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year veteran, who both shot at the suspect.

Detectives searched the suspect’s vehicle and found “additional material written by Hale,” the MNPD said.

In an afternoon press conference, police chief John Drake said investigators found a manifesto, writings, and detailed maps of the school.

Hale was armed with three guns and significant ammunition, police said, and fired a “number of rounds” inside the building.

Hale was a former student at the Covenant School, according to police.

Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful