Party deputies clash over anti-social behaviour at PMQs

At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour's Angela Rayner asks Dominic Raab whether "more bullies will be brought to justice" under the government's new anti-social behaviour plans.

The deputy prime minister, who is being investigated for bullying allegations, criticises the deputy Labour leader for using the word "scum" when describing members of the government during a party conference event.

Report by Blairm.

