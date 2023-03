Idaho Set to Be First In Banning Interstate Travel for Abortions

Several states have now implemented sweeping abortion bans ever since the US Supreme court overturned Roe Vs.

Wade just last year.

Taking away the bodily autonomy of millions of women around the country and forcing those who want the procedure to spend hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to travel over state lines to get an abortion.

However, now in Idaho, that might soon also be impossible for some.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.