Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet China’s Xi Jinping | Oneindia News

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has said that he is ready to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and may be find a way to end the Russian aggression.

