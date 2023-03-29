Tributes paid to ‘naughty, hilarious’ Paul O’Grady

Tributes pour in from Royals, politicians and human rights campaigners for Paul O’Grady who has died at the age of 67.
His husband Andre Portasio said in a statement the comedian and TV presenter died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening.
O’Grady became a warm and witty presence on television screens from the 1980s - initially as his drag queen alter-ego Lily Savage.
His unique blend of humour, sharp wit, and a kind yet fierce flag-bearing for the underdog will be missed by millions.
Report by Jonesia.
