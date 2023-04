PM: People should be proud of UK's energy track record

During a visit to Oxfordshire, Rishi Sunak stresses the benefits of the UK's approach to green technology.

The prime minister says: "People should be really proud of the UK's track record on all of this", claiming the country has decarbonised "faster than any other major economy".

Report by Blairm.

