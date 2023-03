Russian Security Service Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter On Charges of Espionage

The Russian security service has arrested Wall Street journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in around 900 miles east of Moscow.

Russian authorities have accused him of espionage, saying they caught him red-handed and saying the issue has become "a matter for the FSB," or the country’s Federal Security Service.

Making Gershkovich the first American member of the press to be detained and accused by Russia since the Soviet Union fell.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.