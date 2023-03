Russia arrests Wall Street journalist on espionage charges

Russian authorities on Thursday arrested an American journalist for The Wall Street Journal on spying charges.

Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of “espionage in the interests of the American government,” the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement, which was reported by state media.

Gershkovich is the first journalist with a U.S. outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War.