China says 'no force can stand in the way' of reunification with Taiwan

China says that it is firmly opposed to "any form of official exchanges" between the US and Taiwan, adding that "no one or no force can stand in the way of China's reunification".

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is stopping over in the United States en route to Central America, where she will meet with the leaders of Guatemala and Belize to shore up ties with those diplomatic allies.