UN Afghan staff instructed to stay home as Taliban indicates possible UN female ban | Oneindia News

The United Nations instructed around 3,300 Afghan staff not to come to work in Afghanistan for the next two days.

This comes after the Taliban authorities indicated on Tuesday that they would enforce a ban on Afghan women working for the world organisation.

