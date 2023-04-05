Bernard Arnault Takes Title of World’s Richest Person From Elon Musk

'Forbes' made the announcement on April 4.

The LVMH CEO, who has been third on the publication's list of richest people for three years, now has $211 billion.

Elon Musk is currently worth about $180 billion.

Jeff Bezos is in third with $114 billion.

The remainder of the top 10 richest people in the world include:.

Larry Ellison ($107 billion).

Warren Buffett ($106 billion).

Bill Gates ($104 billion).

Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion).

Carlos Slim Helu & family ($93 billion).

Mukesh Ambani ($83.4 billion).

And Steve Ballmer ($80.7 billion)