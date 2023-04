Starmer: Benson showed flagrant disregard for principles

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Scott Benson's actions showed a "flagrant disregard" for the principles MPs are held to, adding it was proof "Tory sleaze is back".

It comes after the Conservative MP was suspended from the party for being caught offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors for money.

Report by Alibhaiz.

