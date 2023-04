President Biden is 'not focused' on Trump indictment says White House

The White House says that US President Joe Biden "is not focused" on the indictment of former commander-in-chief, Donald Trump.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that Biden is instead focused on building an economy "that leaves no one behind".

In the same press conference, Jean-Pierre addresses China's response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States, saying there is no reason for Beijing to "overreact".