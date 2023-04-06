Google to Bring AI Chat to Searches

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement in an interview with 'The Wall Street Journal.'.

The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before, Sunda Pichai, Google CEO, via 'The Washington Post'.

Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search?

Absolutely, Sunda Pichai, Google CEO, via 'The Washington Post'.

Google unveiled its own chatbot, Bard, in February after the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

However, some kinks are still being worked out, and Bard is currently separate from Google Search.

There is also a waitlist to access it.

Pichai says that Bard “seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models.”.

It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, via statement.

It's not clear when Google plans to integrate new AI features in Search.

Competitor Microsoft has already rolled out an updated Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT.

It intends to do the same with Edge