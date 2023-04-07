LSU Star Angel Reese to Visit White House With Team

LSU Star Angel Reese , to Visit White House With Team.

After LSU beat Iowa to take home the NCAA women's basketball national championship.

After LSU beat Iowa to take home the NCAA women's basketball national championship.

First lady Jill Biden suggested that both teams come to the White House to be recognized for their efforts.

Reese took offense to the suggestion because only the winners are typically invited to the White House.

Reese took offense to the suggestion because only the winners are typically invited to the White House.

"If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House," Reese said, referencing racial disparity since LSU is predominately Black and Iowa is mostly white.

"If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House," Reese said, referencing racial disparity since LSU is predominately Black and Iowa is mostly white.

She then said they'd go celebrate with the Obamas instead.

She then said they'd go celebrate with the Obamas instead.

But on April 7, Reese announced that she would go with her team to the White House.

In the beginning we were hurt -- it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything.

, Angel Reese, on 'SportsCenter'.

You don't get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I'm going to do what's best for the team and we've decided we're going to go, Angel Reese, on 'SportsCenter'.

You don't get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I'm going to do what's best for the team and we've decided we're going to go, Angel Reese, on 'SportsCenter'.

I'm a team player.

I'm going to do what's best for the team.

I'm the captain, Angel Reese, on 'SportsCenter'