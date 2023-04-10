Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins

CNN reports that Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, have welcomed a baby boy and girl.

It wasn’t easy.

But boy (and girl!) was it worth it, Hilary Swank, via Instagram.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of their newest family members.

Swank, 48, announced that she was pregnant on 'Good Morning America' last year.

This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom.

And not just of one, but of two.

I can’t believe it, Hilary Swank, on 'Good Morning America'.

She also kept fans updated about her pregnancy while appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'.

I’m feeling great right now, even with the time, you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that.

But I’m feeling good right now, Hilary Swank, on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'.

Swank and Schneider married in 2018 after dating for two years