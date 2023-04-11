Joe Biden to visit small Irish town Carlingford to trace ancestral roots

Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s four-day trip to Ireland, the town of Carlingford in the Republic of Ireland, one of his ancestral homes, is making preparations for his visit
Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s four-day trip to Ireland, the town of Carlingford in the Republic of Ireland, one of his ancestral homes, is making preparations for his visit
Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins welcomes US President Joe Biden to his official residence Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin, as..
The picturesque town of Ballina on the banks of the River Moy in northwest Ireland hums with activity ahead of a visit by its..