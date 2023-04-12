Yamashita's Gold(Documentary)

Gates searches for Yamashita's Gold, millions of dollars in Southeast Asian gold and jewels that was looted by Japan and covertly transported to the Philippines under the direction of Japanese general Tomoyuki Yamashita during World War II.

The fortune was hidden by gangsters, military generals, and a secret organization in tunnels and caves somewhere in the conquered country.

But the treasure was lost when the Allies won the war, until a treasure hunter found part of it in 1970 and has been searching for it ever since.