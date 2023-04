Colorado snow survey scoops up evidence for 'wet year' in US West

In the Rocky Mountains, tourists and scientists are rejoicing over the snow that has fallen this winter.

The thick snowpack feeds the Colorado River and gives hope of a less dry summer to the millions of people in the American West affected by a continued drought.

"It's going to take a number of years to overcome this deeper drought that we have," warns Colorado Snow Survey Supervisor Brian Domonkos, who frequently heads to unspoiled peaks and valleys of Colorado to measure the amount of snow.