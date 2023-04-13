US Judge Blocks Federal Clean Water Regulation Pending Lawsuit in 24 States

On April 12, a federal judge temporarily blocked a federal rule intended to protect thousands of streams, wetlands and waterways in 24 states.

Fox News reports that U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland halted the regulation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The temporary halt will remain in place pending the result of a lawsuit filed by 24 states, which claims the rules are an example of federal overreach.

The lawsuit also reportedly claims that the new regulation would place an unfair burden on farmers and ranchers in the U.S. .

According to the judge, the new federal regulation raises , "a litany of... statutory and constitutional concerns and would cause great harm to the states.".

Once again, the courts have affirmed that the Biden administration’s WOTUS rule is overreaching and harmful to America’s beef farmers and ranchers, Daniel Hovland, Bismarck, North Dakota, U.S. District Judge, via Fox News.

Cattle producers in 26 states now have some additional certainty while this rule is being litigated and we are optimistic that the Supreme Court will provide nationwide clarity on the federal government’s proper jurisdiction over water, Daniel Hovland, Bismarck, North Dakota, U.S. District Judge, via Fox News.

Fox News reports that the EPA argues that while the decision is under review, it remains , "the best" interpretation of the Clean Water Act.

The agencies remain committed to establishing and implementing a durable definition of ‘waters of the United States’ informed by diverse perspectives, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, via statement.

Our goal is to protect public health, the environment, and downstream communities while supporting economic opportunity, agriculture, and industries that depend on clean water, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, via statement