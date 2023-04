Ahmad Jamal: The world renowned and influential Jazz Pianist is no more !| Oneindia News

Ahmad Jamal, a towering and influential US jazz pianist, composer and band leader whose career spanned more than seven decades, has passed away at the age of 92.

His daughter, Sumayah Jamal, confirmed that the cause of death was prostate cancer.

