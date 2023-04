Bucks' Mike Budenholzer Provides Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back injury during the Bucks' playoff game against the Heat and did not return.

Bucks' head coach, Mike Budenholzer, stated that Antetokounmpo's X-rays came back clean and they will monitor him to see how he feels on Monday.