South Korea offers $500 monthly to isolated young people who refuses to go out to work|Oneindia News

Some young people in South Korea are so isolated from the outside world that the government is willing to pay them to "re-enter society." Recently, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family stated that it will give social recluses who live alone up to 650,000 Korean won (about $500) every month in an effort to promote their ‘psychological and emotional stability and healthy growth.’ Know the details inside the video, watch till the end!

