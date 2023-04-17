Russia's Pacific Naval Drills Displays Military Capabilities and Ties With China

Russia's Pacific Naval Drills, Displays Military Capabilities , and Ties With China.

'Newsweek' reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin said the development of Russia's naval capabilities remain a priority for Moscow.

The news comes following military drills conducted by Russia's Pacific Fleet.

According to Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu, the exercises began on April 14 and involved 25,000 personnel, 89 aircraft, 167 warships and 12 submarines.

Shoigu reportedly stated that the exercises were meant to test the , "combat stability of strategic missile submarines and their readiness for the use of weapons.".

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that the drills and Putin's subsequent comments come amid a "turbulent" environment "in many areas.".

It is fraught with conflict situations and regional conflicts.

We all know the geography of these regional conflicts well, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesperson, via TASS.

'Newsweek' reports that former British military intelligence officer Philip Ingram suggested several implications of the large-scale Naval drills.

According to Ingram, the drills are meant to , "show Russia continues its normal military activities even though it is fighting its special military operation in Ukraine.".

Ingram suggests that the drills also display Russia's presence in the Pacific, while also consolidating Moscow's ties with China.

'Newsweek' points out that Russia and Japan remain locked in a dispute over t he territorial rights to the Kuril Islands, located off of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island