Kevin McCarthy Says House Republicans Will Vote on a Debt Limit Bill

NBC News reports that the House speaker made the announcement on April 17.

Since the president continues to hide, House Republicans will take action.

, House Speak Kevin McCarthy, via statement.

So here’s our plan: In the coming weeks the House will vote on a bill to lift the debt ceiling into the next year, save taxpayers trillions of dollars, make us less dependent upon China, curb our high inflation — all without touching Social Security and Medicare, House Speak Kevin McCarthy, via statement.

McCarthy didn't offer specifics about his plan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer responded.

Show us your plan.

What we got today was not a plan.

It was a recycled pile of the same things he’s been saying for months, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, via statement.

President Biden and I are happy to meet with the speaker when he has something to talk about — a plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, via statement.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates also issued a statement.

[McCarthy] again failed to clearly outline what House Republicans are proposing and will vote on, even as he referenced a vague, extreme MAGA wish list that will increase costs for hard-working families, Andrew Bates, White House spokesman, via statement.

... take food assistance and health care away from millions of Americans, and yet would enlarge the deficit when combined with House Republican proposals for tax giveaways skewed to the super-rich, special interests, and profitable companies, Andrew Bates, White House spokesman, via statement