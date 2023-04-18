Soundgarden and Chris Cornell’s Estate Settle Lawsuits

'Pitchfork' reports that Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell made the announcement on April 17.

The reconciliation marks a new partnership betwen the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on, Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, via statement.

The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history—as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time, Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, via statement.

Vicky Cornell sued the band in 2019, two years after Chris' death.

She alleged that they , “shamelessly conspired to wrongfully withhold hundreds of thousands of dollars indisputably owed to Chris’ widow and minor children in an unlawful attempt to strong-arm Chris’ Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by Chris before he passed away.”.

Vicky said that the songs were recorded in Chris' personal studio with no indication that they were for Soundgarden.

The band contested her claims, asserting that the songs were written for Soundgarden, so they belong to the band.

Vicky sued the band again in 2021, claiming that they attempted to buy her out "for the villainously low figure of less than $300,000.".

Soundgarden alleges that Vicky proceeded to lock them out of their social media accounts, which they've since regained access to.

It's not clear when the new music will be released