Steel Toe Evening Show 04-18-23: Elon Vs. Tucker

It's another Steel Toe Evening Show and we have more than enough news to talk to you about.

Doctor Till joins us on tomorrow morning's show, Elon Musk talks to Tucker Carlson, a new Tik Tok challenge that we should NOT be warning kids about, Southwest grounds all flights, a hot volleyball player reminds us how hard it is to be hot, Damar Hamlin reveals what caused his collapse, and much much more!