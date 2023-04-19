High Desert Season 1

High Desert Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: HIGH DESERT follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Directed by Jay Roach starring Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Rupert Friend, Keir O'Donnell, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Tracy Vilar, Susan Park release date May 17, 2023 (on Apple TV Plus)