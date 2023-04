Hybrid Solar Eclipse: Rare eclipse wows stargazers in Indonesia, Australia | Watch | Oneindia News

Any cosmic event always amazes people and people are always excited to witness events like these.

One such event that the world witnessed today is the Hybrid Solar Eclipse.

Around 20,000 eclipse chasers gathered under a cloudless sky in the northwest Australian coastal town of Exmouth to enjoy a rare total solar eclipse that plunged the region into darkness for about a minute late on Thursday morning.

