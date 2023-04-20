Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit India for SCO meet | Oneindia News
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting India in May to attend the foreign minister’s meeting of the SCO in Goa.

