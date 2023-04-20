Chris Evans & Ana de Armas Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

'Ghosted' stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves.

Is Chris Evans's beard real?

Is Ana de Armas a Bond girl?

How did Chris meet Scarlett Johansson?

Is Ana in Blade Runner?

What's Chris's favorite football team?

Will Ana be the next Wonder Woman?

Chris and Ana answer all these questions and much more!

