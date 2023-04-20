SpaceX Successfully Launches Starship, but It Explodes Minutes Later

Fox Business reports that after postponing the launch due to a frozen valve a few days ago, Starship successfully blasted off on April 20.

Then it blew up, over the , Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless, SpaceX and Elon Musk celebrated the achievement.

With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary, SpaceX, via statement.

Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket to date, is designed to fly people and goods to the moon and Mars.

Musk estimates that it will take a couple years to perfect the Starship so that it can be reused for multiple trips.

Fox Business reports that NASA has already reserved a Starship for the agency's next trip to the moon.

Wealthy people are also booking future trips aboard the craft