UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations | Oneindia News

The Deputy PM of the UK Dominic Raab on Friday resigned from his post after an investigation was initiated into the alleged bullying incident involving the former leader.
Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigned on April 21 after an inquiry concluded that he had mistreated employees.
At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour's Angela Rayner asks Dominic Raab whether "more bullies will be brought to justice" under the..