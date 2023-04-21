‘Rust’ Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped

NBC News reports that the current charges against Baldwin in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins have been dropped.

Prosecutors made the announcement on April 20.

Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, prosecutors, via statement.

We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, prosecutors, via statement.

However, the prosecutors asserted that the dropped charges don't "absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability.".

They also said that charges may be refiled at a later date.

Charges against armorer Hanna Gutierrez-Reed will remain.

Baldwin's lawyers applauded the prosecutors' decision to drop the charges against their client and said they , "encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.".

Baldwin has consistently maintained that he never pulled the trigger on the prop gun that killed Hutchins.

