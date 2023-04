Mifepristone: US Supreme Court lifts restrictions placed on the abortion pill for now| Oneindia News

In a tentative win for the supporters of right of abortion, the US Supreme Court has stayed the orders of the lower courts that had placed restrictions on mifepristone.

As a result of the supreme court’s order, access to the drug will remain unchanged for now.

Mifepristone is one of the pills used in half of the abortions in the country.

It is a drug that blocks progesterone, a hormone needed for a pregnancy to develop.

#Mifepristone#USabortioncase#Misoprostol ~PR.153~ED.155~HT.98~