Riley Gaines Barker: Ending Discrimination Against Women in Sports

Champion collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines Barker joined Moms for America for an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in early March.

Riley is a 12-time, NCAA All-American swimmer.

In her senior year at the University of Kentucky, Riley was poised to be ranked either first or second in the nation.

Then, an unknown swimmer appeared in first place.

Lia Thomas, formerly Will Thomas, went from a no-name male athlete to the top of the female field.

Female athletes who were upset were told they were in the wrong, but Riley refused to stay silent.

She continues to speak out, even facing violent attack.

This courageous young woman has an important perspective to share.