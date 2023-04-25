North Dakota Becomes Latest State to Pass Strict Abortion Ban

On April 24, North Dakota adopted one of the United States' strictest abortion laws, banning the procedure with few exceptions up to six weeks of gestation.

This bill clarifies and refines existing state law… and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state, Doug Burgum, Republican governor of North Dakota, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that the new law allows abortions up to six weeks only in the case of rape, incest or medical emergency.

North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both.

We’re pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value, Janne Myrdal, Republican senator, via 'The Guardian'.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

Wade last year, numerous states have moved to ban or restrict the procedure.

Currently, 13 states have already put bans in place on abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, at least 20 Democratic states have launched a network to strengthen access to abortions.

'The Guardian' reports that North Dakota no longer has any abortion clinics, after the state's last facility in Fargo was shut down.

The owner of that facility, the Red River Women's Clinic, continues to pursue a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of North Dakota's abortion bans.

I don’t think women in North Dakota are going to accept this and there will be action in the future to get our rights back.

Our legislature is overwhelmingly pro-pregnancy, but I think women in the state would like to make their own decisions, Liz Conmy, Democratic representative for North Dakota, via 'The Guardian'