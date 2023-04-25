Nate Silver Is Leaving ABC News

Nate Silver , Is Leaving ABC News.

'New York Post' reports that the founder of FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver, will not have his ABC contract renewed when it expires this summer.

On April 25, the popular statistician tweeted that he is part of Disney's latest round of layoffs.

Disney layoffs have substantially impacted FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, via Twitter.

I am sad and disappointed to a degree that’s kind of hard to express right now, Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, via Twitter.

I had been worried about an outcome like this and so have had some great initial conversations about opportunities elsewhere, Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, via Twitter.

'New York Post' reports that a source with knowledge of the situation claims ABC News is likely to keep the FiveThirtyEight brand name.

The source said that the network plans to streamline the site prior to the 2024 election.

ABC News remains dedicated to data journalism with a core focus on politics, the economy and enterprise reporting — this streamlined structure will allow us to be more closely aligned with our priorities for the 2024 election and beyond, ABC News spokesperson, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

We are grateful for the invaluable contributions of the team members who will be departing the organization and know they will continue to make an important impact on the future of journalism, ABC News spokesperson, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

