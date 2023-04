Delhi Mayor: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi wins after BJP candidate withdraws nomination | Oneindia News

AAP's Shelly Oberoi becomes Delhi Mayor for the second time after BJP nominee backs out; Delhi Public School in Delhi’s Mathura Road receives alleged hoax bomb threat; India logs 9,629 fresh Covid cases and 29 Covid-related fatalities in 24 hours; Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95; Centre declares 2 days of state mourning.

#ShellyOberoi #DelhiMayor #MCD ~HT.99~PR.151~ED.101~