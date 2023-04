Sudan evacuees land at Stansted Airport

Evacuees from Sudan arrive on one of the first flights to the UK.

The British evacuation mission from Sudan has lifted 301 people to safety over four flights as the military races against time to rescue citizens while a fragile ceasefire holds.

More than 2,000 British nationals have registered in Sudan under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the country.

Report by Jonesia.

